Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.27. 69,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 104,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 24.88 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$835.83 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.31.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium ( CVE:SLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.