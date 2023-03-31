Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.80. 1,228,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,966. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.