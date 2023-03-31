Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Peter M. Wege II Sells 17,273 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCS opened at $8.42 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steelcase by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

