Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Peter M. Wege II Sells 17,273 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steelcase Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SCS opened at $8.42 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steelcase by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
