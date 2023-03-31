Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.7 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STLJF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.

