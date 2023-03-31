STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$235.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

