Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 31st (AGPYY, BCAUF, BKNIY, BRKL, CAIXY, CLFD, CTAS, DSDVY, FATH, GNRC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 31st:

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Brilliance China Automotive Hld (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $487.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $512.00.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $141.00.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

