Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 48,566 call options on the company. This is an increase of 849% compared to the typical volume of 5,115 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Marqeta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 7,823,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

