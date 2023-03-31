StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
GPL opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.10.
About Great Panther Mining
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.