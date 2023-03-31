StockNews.com Downgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Ardelyx Price Performance
ARDX stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Ardelyx
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,165 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.