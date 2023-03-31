StockNews.com Downgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,165 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.