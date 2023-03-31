StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

