StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 16.3 %
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
