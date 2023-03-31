StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

