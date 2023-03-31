StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Articles

