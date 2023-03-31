StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
