StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $57.92 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

