StockNews.com Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 432,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,771. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,367,000 after buying an additional 102,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

