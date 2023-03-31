StockNews.com Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

