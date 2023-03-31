StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.91. StoneX Group has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $106.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock worth $526,435. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

