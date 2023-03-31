Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 1,394 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

