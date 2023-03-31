Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
