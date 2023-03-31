Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

