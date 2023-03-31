Stride (NYSE:LRN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 341,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Stride by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 538,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stride by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Stories

