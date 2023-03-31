Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 207.79% from the company’s current price.
SDIG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.