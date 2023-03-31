Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 207.79% from the company’s current price.

SDIG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

