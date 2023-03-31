Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Stryker stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.88. The stock had a trading volume of 419,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

