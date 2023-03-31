Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.
