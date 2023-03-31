Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.10. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

