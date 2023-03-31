Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUHJY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 76,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,249. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

