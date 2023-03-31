Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 23.2% in March

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. 271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNMCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suncorp Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

