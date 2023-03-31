Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHO. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after buying an additional 17,846,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 2,457,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $21,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.