Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 497,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 888,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Surrozen Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of SRZN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 435,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

