Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,397.7 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
Shares of SZKMF remained flat at $33.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.58.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
