Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,397.7 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Shares of SZKMF remained flat at $33.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

