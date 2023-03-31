Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Down 0.7%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.93. 3,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.66.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

(Get Rating)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.