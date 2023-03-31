Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.96 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

