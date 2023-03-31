Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Update

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

TRGP opened at $71.61 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.