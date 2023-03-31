Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Target Hospitality Stock Down 1.0 %
TH stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
