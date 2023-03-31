Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 1.0 %

TH stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,496. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

