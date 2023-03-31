Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.76) price target on the stock.
Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of TAM opened at GBX 460 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.01. Tatton Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.80 ($6.07). The firm has a market cap of £276.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 460.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 425.43.
About Tatton Asset Management
