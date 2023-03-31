Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.76) price target on the stock.

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TAM opened at GBX 460 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.01. Tatton Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.80 ($6.07). The firm has a market cap of £276.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 460.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 425.43.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

