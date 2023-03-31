Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

