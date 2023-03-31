Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.79.
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
