TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.84% of TC Bancshares worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBC stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

