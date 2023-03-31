TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

TC Energy stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

