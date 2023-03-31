TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,062,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 719,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 182.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,949,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 705.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 61.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 624,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,768. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

