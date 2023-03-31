TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.68 billion.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $94.49 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

