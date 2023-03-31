TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 420,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

