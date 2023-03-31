Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $6.30. Teekay shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 774,866 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Teekay Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
About Teekay
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
