Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $6.30. Teekay shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 774,866 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 97,727 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

