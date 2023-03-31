Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading Up 14.8%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80. 5,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Television Broadcasts Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming, e-Commerce Business, Mainland China Operations, and International Operations segments.

