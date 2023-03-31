Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TPLWF opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Temple & Webster Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

