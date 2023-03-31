Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 82.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 759.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,594,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. 481,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,845. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

