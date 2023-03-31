Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

