Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 724,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,731. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

