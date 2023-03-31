Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 166,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.54. 1,697,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

