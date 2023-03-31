Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,585 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.21. The company had a trading volume of 360,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

