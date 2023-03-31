Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $27.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,433.91. 86,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,646. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,450.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,398.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

