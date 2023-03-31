Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,095. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

