TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.22 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $210.20 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,125,028 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,781,963 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

